A significant increase in traffic from China and Asia Pacific to London Luton and London Stansted over the last two years has convinced Harrods Aviation that there’s more to be won.

Harrods is a fixed base operator (FBO) at both the major gateway airports for London, and apart from offering full VVIP services it has the advantage of 24/7, always-open availability that long-haul flights often need, says Sales & Marketing Director Will Holroyd.

This will be the company’s third time at ABACE, and the first as an exhibitor. “We last visited ABACE in 2015 as attendees, but with the increase in traffic and our growing dialogue with this region we have decided to exhibit in style for 2017,” says Holroyd.

He still believes the personal touch works best. “For years now we have worked hard to get out on the road and to meet directly with the people we are doing business with. Nothing beats meeting with a customer face to face; that’s the main reason our industry has remained so strong, even in the face of technological advances in electronic communication and the ‘virtual shrinking’ of the world.”