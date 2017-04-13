The world’s longest-range business jet, the Gulfstream G650ER, and the slightly shorter-legged G650 were both awarded type certification by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in February. Both models are here on show at ABACE.

The G650 and G650ER fly farther and faster than any other business jet. The G650 can travel 7,000 nm (12,964 km) at Mach 0.85, while the G650ER extends the range of its sister ship and can travel 7,500 nm (13,890 km) at Mach 0.85.

In February 2015, the G650ER set two city-pair records while flying around the world with just one stop. The aircraft dashed between White Plains, New York, and Beijing, a distance of 6,939 nm (12,851 km), at a speed of Mach 0.87. It then flew from Beijing to Savannah, covering 6,572 nm (12,171 km) at Mach 0.89.

The $69 million G650ER’s numerous records include flying 7,494 nm from Hong Kong to Teterboro in 14 hr 7 min., cruising at Mach 0.865 and landing with fuel in excess of NBAA IFR reserves. It has also flown nonstop from New York to Beijing in 12 hr, and, in its longest flight ever, Singapore to Las Vegas in 14 hr 32 min. Both models have a maximum operating speed of M 0.925, and together hold more than 60 city-pair records.

G650ER virtually is identical to the G650 that entered service in 2012, except for a 4,000-lb. increase in fuel capacity, max ramp weight and maximum takeoff weight (MTOW). Fuel capacity was increased by changing the fuel quantity management system and the flight management system (FMS).

Gulfstream delivered the first ultra-long range G650ER into Mainland China just over a year to Minsheng Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (MSFL). That company, formed in April 2008, took delivery of its first Gulfstream, a G450, in June 2010. Since 2011 it has signed orders, options and MoUs for up to 110 Gulfstream aircraft. Today MSFL operates 64 Gulfstreams to support its aircraft leasing operation.

The G650ER was delivered as an FAA N-registered aircraft, but now, with CAAC certification, G650 models can be operated on the Chinese B- register.

More than 165 Gulfstream aircraft are now operating in Greater China.