Chinese certification of Gulfstream’s two longest-range business jets, the G650 and G650ER, and its first win for a special missions aircraft in China—a G550 for Beijing Red Cross— highlight the U.S. manufacturer’s presence at this year’s ABACE.

“Now Chinese customers can take delivery of B-registered G650 models,” says Scott Neal, Gulfstream’s senior vice president worldwide sales. “That’s a big step for us.” Some have been delivered into China on the U.S. N-register, but that can restrict their operation within the country.

Neal notes that Beijing 999’s choice of a G550 for its second medevac aircraft is also significant, as the Gulfstream’s uniquely-customized patient-care interior can serve as a model for future programs. He wouldn’t comment on the rescue operation’s purchase in 2015 of a Dassault Falcon 2000LX for its first fixed-wing aircraft, except to say that Gulfstream is extremely gratified by its subsequent selection for the second one.

Gulfstream, he says, with its G550, G650 and G650ER, offers the three longest-range, high-speed, large-cabin business jets in the world, with the G650ER stretching as far as 7,600 nautical miles. They have the widest and tallest cabins in their category, he adds.

Bombardier’s under-development Global 7000 will also compete in that niche. “Today we have 230 G650 and G650ERs in service around the world; our competitor has zero,” says Neal. “We’ll be close to 300 by the time they enter service. The G650 was on time and delivered everything we promised, and then some.”

With Bombardier claiming it will have the only ultra-long range business jet in its category with a fourth living zone, Neal says just take a look at Gulfstream’s demonstrator here at the show. Both the G650 and G650ER can accommodate a fourth zone, and many customers have asked for it as a stateroom, some with a fixed bed.

Gulfstream claims a 56% market share for large-cabin aircraft in Asia Pacific, with 315 aircraft in service. In Greater China it has 62% with 183 aircraft, and on China’s mainland a 70% share with 110 aircraft. Underscoring its brand loyalty (and Gulfstream a year ago came first in JETNETS’ Brand Reputations of Aircraft Manufacturers survey for Asia Pacific), Neal says it is now selling new aircraft to owners who want to replace their earlier Gulfstreams. And other prospects are considering pre-owned aircraft for the first time.