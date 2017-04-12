TAG Farnborough Airport, the UK’s only dedicated business aviation gateway to London, is seeing a large jump in traffic coming or going directly to Asia Pacific, with India and China proving the favorites.

“That traffic grew 22% in 2016 from the year before,” says TAG Farnborough CEO Brandon O’Reilly. “It’s mostly Gulfstreams, Globals, Falcon 7X and the occasional BBJ. We didn’t see any ACJs from Asia Pacific.”

The market for direct transit to and from Asia is definitely growing, “and most certainly at TAG Farnborough,” he says. O’Reilly is here at ABACE to help that growth continue. Sharing the booth is Hong Kong-based TAG Aviation Asia, the company’s regional aircraft management arm which manages around 50 mainly large-cabin-sized business jets.

O’Reilly believes TAG Farnborough is a popular destination because it keeps investing to enhance its business-jet-only environment; spending to date totals more than US$125 million on the ex-military airfield since civil operations began there in 2003. Latest improvements include a state-of-the-art gymnasium and a second “dark” rest room for crew, and a new lounge that can accommodate up to 80 passengers for group charters. There’s a dedicated gate for customers and crew, and immigration and customs are based on the field with fast clearance available on the aircraft after it lands.

Parking is available in hangars, or on 12 million sq ft (1.1 million sq. meters) of ramp space.

Access to London’s West End will be enhanced with the upgrade of the main road link, the M3 motorway, being completed this summer, O’Reilly says.

In December, TAG Farnborough joined the World Fuel Services Network of FBOs, and WFS will now be its exclusive supplier of aviation fuel.

The airport recorded 25,000 aircraft movements last year, up slightly from 2015, with an increase of 5.5% in airliner-sized business jets.