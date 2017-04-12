HNA Group business aviation company Deer Jet plans to build up an international network of fixed bases of operations (FBOs), maybe by buying established facilities as a first step.

The initial focus is on the U.S., with Europe not far behind, says Zhu Yinan, general manager of Deer Jet’s FBO management division. The first deal could be done this year, he told Aviation Week.

Discussions with partners and possible acquisition targets have begun, Zhu says. Setting up the network is part of the wider strategy of the HNA Group of expanding its business internationally and building a global brand, he says.

Deer Jet’s main activity is operation of business aircraft for clients. But it also has eight FBOs in China, while Hawker Pacific, an Australian business majority-owned by HNA, has such facilities in four Australian cities and at Singapore and Shanghai.

The Deer Jet facilities joined international FBO alliance Air Elite last year.

But Deer Jet wants its brand on FBOs outside of China. It sees four ways of doing that, says Zhu: cooperating with an established foreign business; buying one; building an FBO in partnership with a foreign company; and building one without help from outsiders.

The last possibility will have to wait until Deer Jet has set up a team of experienced FBO people outside of China through one of the other methods, says Zhu.

The easiest way to get going is just to buy a facility, he adds.

That is a classic HNA approach. The acquisitive conglomerate has full or partial ownership in airlines, airport operators, aviation service companies and general aviation businesses in China and around the world.

Targets for cooperation or acquisition in the FBO field must have strong businesses, says Zhu. Deer Jet will have to seek approval for these moves from its bosses in HNA Tourism, the group division to which the business aviation company belongs.

Deer Jet does not need to rely entirely on foreign companies for help at first. It has FBO staff in China with international experience.