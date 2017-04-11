Comlux Group, the Swiss-based VIP aircraft management, operating and charter company that also has a completions and maintenance center in the U.S., is now into its fourth year of exploring partnerships in China.

Chairman Richard Gaona believes there is huge potential in the China market, and he wants Comlux to be part of it. But already holding three Air Operator Certificates (AOCs), it has no desire to hold a fourth for China. Hence the quest for Chinese partners.

Gaona says its would be ideal to link up with a company that operates perhaps 60 business jets, roughly the size of Comlux’s managed fleet. There could be further cooperation on maintenance and completions, he believes.

There are options, he says, many ways to achieve cross-collaboration to connect the U.S., European, Middle East and Chinese fleets and their customers.

“We are in serious discussions with potential partners,” Gaona says. “Some are investors, some are aircraft operators.”

Discussions have taken a long time, because the deal that Gaona wants is long-term. “But we could move in six months if we find the right partner,” he says.