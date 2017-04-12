Want early delivery of a next-generation Boeing or Airbus business jet? Then look no further than Comlux Group, the Swiss-based VIP aircraft management, operating and charter company that also has a U.S. completions and maintenance center in Indianapolis.

Comlux had the foresight to buy three Airbus ACJ320neo and two Boeing BBJ MAX for “green” delivery next year and in 2019, two to three years ahead of the next available delivery slots from the manufacturers. It plans to sell them to those who can’t wait, complete them in Indianapolis, and hopefully operate them as well for the buyers.

“We are proposing the aircraft to potential customers in China and Asia,” says Comlux Group Chairman Richard Gaona.

Comlux already has experience within the region. It earlier refurbished a Boeing BBJ for Sino Jet, refurbished a widebody A330 for a customer in the Far East, and managed and operated an ACJ in Taiwan. It is currently completing for Chinese customers a “refurbished” BBJ and changing the interior on a Global 6000. The BBJ completion is being managed for an undisclosed customer by Sino Jet, led by CEO Jenny Lau.

Also for sale: Comlux’s flagship Boeing 767, a 60-passenger widebody that has flown up to 600 hours a year transporting VVIPs and heads of state. “It’s an amazing airplane; it’s never let us down,” says Gaona. But it’s due to be replaced in the second quarter of next year by an A330 that Comlux is completing in Indianapolis.