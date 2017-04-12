I hope we never again show a mockup of our Vision Jet,” says Jon Dauplaise, General Manager of China and Emerging Markets for Cirrus Aircraft.

Next time it will be a real one.

The Vision Jet received FAA certification last October as the world’s first single-engine very light jet, and the first was handed over to a U.S. customer in December.

The first delivery to a Chinese customer will likely be in 2018 after certification by China’s CAAC. “We have a few orders from here,” Dauplaise says.

And that’s why you won’t see a mockup of the Vision Jet at ABACE this year, after the model graced Cirrus’s static display for the last two shows.