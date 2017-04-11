Mainland China’s goal to spur economic development through general aviation won’t help owners of business jets, says Charlie Mularski, Chairman of the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA).

That's because the several hundreds of planned general aviation airports will have runways only up to 800m (2,600 ft) in length, a tight squeeze for even the very smallest personal and business jets.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) is waking up to the fact these airports will not be able to serve business aviation,” says Mularski.

China’s aim to build 154 secondary commercial airports over the next decade or so for a total of 370 throughout the country, will help, but only if they are not planned entirely for airline traffic.