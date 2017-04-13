Diana Chou, a pioneering woman in Asian business aviation, has combined three of her businesses to form Dragon General Aviation Group.

The Chinese business aviation market is warming up again, she says, about four years after demand for business aircraft in the country suffered a sudden downturn.

Chou has been active in the industry since around since the late 1990s—highly active, in fact, by setting up a series of companies addressing a succession of market opportunities. The first was Sino Private Aviation (HK) Ltd., which sold personal jets to the wider Asian market. It was also the representative in China for Bombardier. Ten years later she had another company, Aerochine Aviation, pioneering sales of helicopters in China.

Then in 2013 Chou founded bespoke business aircraft charter service L’Voyage, which employed business aircraft that owners were not fully using. In retrospect, her timing appears to have been remarkable, because it was just at that time that many Chinese owners began using their aircraft much less. A government crackdown on corruption made many wealthy people unwilling to be seen in private jets.

Last year Chou and two partners launched leasing company Aero Infinity, and at the beginning of this year she combined three companies as Dragon General Aviation including Aerochine Aviation, L’Voyage and Aero Infinity.

The Chinese market is not only recovering, Chou says; it is also becoming more rational. And the market for used aircraft is developing well.

Chou has sold more than 60 private jets and more than 110 helicopters in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. In explaining her success, she says enthusiasm is necessary but not enough. To make a career in business aviation, one must carefully assess markets and pay close attention to exactly what the customer wants, she says.