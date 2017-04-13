Bombardier’s new flagship, the large cabin, high-speed ultra-long-range Global 7000, will be key to its future success in Greater China and Asia-Pacific.

The newest member of the Global family has already won orders from customers in the region, says Brad Nolan, Product Strategy Director at Bombardier Business Aircraft, even though the $72.8 million aircraft will not enter service until the second half of next year.

“The Global 7000 is a top priority for us,” he says.

The largest of Bombardier’s business jets to date, the Global 7000 claims to be the first non-airliner-based business jet to offer a dedicated crew rest area and a four-zone cabin with four distinct living spaces that allow passengers to work, eat, relax and sleep in comfort. Current Globals offer three zones, like all their competitors (except for Embraer’s airliner-based Lineage 1000).

Comfort is deemed a priority as the Global 7000 can fly 7,400 nm (13,705 km) non-stop with eight passengers and four crew. That enables flights from Beijing to New York or Washington, Singapore to London, or New York to Dubai, with a high-speed cruise of M 0.85.

The aircraft’s closest competitor is the $69 million Gulfstream G650ER, which has a cabin just one ft (0.3 m) shorter at 53.6 ft (16.34 m) and a 100 nm greater range at 7,500 nm (13,890 km). It won FAA certification in October 2014.

Nolan noted that most of the customers for the Global 7000 have taken advantage of the fourth living zone by specifying a stateroom or fixed bedroom suite and shower in the aft of the fuselage. “Everyone seems to be picking it,” he notes.

The Global 7000 is expected to offer one more advantage: approval to fly the challenging 5.5-degree steep-slope approach into London City Airport, adjacent to the UK’s financial center. While various models of Dassault Falcon Jet can land there, this will make it only the second ultra-long-range business jet after the Global 5000/6000 to have that ability.