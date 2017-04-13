Beijing Red Cross Emergency Medical Center (Beijing 999) will add a second business jet to its growing air rescue operations—a new Gulfstream G550 specially outfitted for medevac.

The aircraft will join a Dassault Falcon 2000LX that became the first fixed-wing aircraft in China fully equipped to perform air medevac services when it was delivered last November.

The G550 medevac will be used for disaster relief and air rescue services. The aircraft, outfitted by Gulfstream with a custom-integrated medical system designed in conjunction with Beijing 999 and U.S.-based Lifeport Inc., will feature in-flight emergency resuscitation, and hospital beds with inboard tracking capabilities for better doctor-patient access. Additional special-mission outfitting includes a medical bay, a powered patient loading system on the aircraft stairs, fold-out nurses’ seats for individual patient care, refrigerated medical storage cabinets, and X-ray viewing equipment.

The aircraft will be used for disaster relief and air rescue services, both within China and internationally. Past examples of Beijing 999’s missions include rescuing two injured peacekeepers from South Sudan last year and flying them back to Beijing.

Beijing 999 also operates two medevac-equipped Airbus Helicopter H135s.