While business aviation advocates call government managers to task for airport congestion and restrictions at major hubs, Shanghai may well be the exception.

The city is currently named in the laundry list that includes a runway closure for resurfacing at Beijing, slot restrictions at Hong Kong, and a virtual ban on business jets in Manila. But Shanghai’s situation is uniquely different.

“Yes, business jets can land at Hongqiao only during four hours a day, between 6-8 a.m. and 10-12 midnight,” says Carey Mathews, managing director of Shanghai Hawker Pacific, which hosts the ABACE exhibition here. “But there are no restrictions at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.”

Hongqiao has almost run out of space for business jets while it completes the modernization of Terminal 1 for growing airline traffic. The restrictions on business jets are just temporary, but Mathews doesn’t know how long they will be in force.

His partners in Shanghai Hawker Pacific are, not coincidentally, the Shanghai Airport Authority, and they run both Honqgiao and Pudong airports. “The government and the airport authority have supported us best they can while they renew this infrastructure, and they will continue to do so,” he says.

Last summer the authorities proactively agreed to a Hawker Pacific plan to turn a six-stand business jet parking area at Pudong into a high-density lot to accommodate 24 aircraft. “That saved our bacon,” says Mathews. “We’re blessed with very good partners. They went out of their way to alleviate the situation they knew would occur at Hongqiao. So nothing’s happened to keep anyone out of Shanghai—they can go to Pudong. There’s just a small inconvenience of a longer drive time to downtown.”

Shanghai Hawker Pacific, which runs a virtual FBO at Pudong as well as the FBO at Hongqiao, says combined March traffic was up 12% from a year ago, even with the restrictions. Movements were up 12% for the whole of 2016, and the last quarter of 2016 was up 20% year on year.

“The traffic’s from everywhere,” Mathews says. “Everyone who has a plane here is flying.”

Meanwhile, Shanghai Hawker Pacific has begun work on a second hangar at Hongqiao that, when finished, will accommodate 10 aircraft inside with parking for more outside. No completion date has been set, but the shell might be up for next ABACE, he says.

Mathews points out that investment by Shanghai Hawker Pacific on the Hongqiao FBO and maintenance center is the single largest anywhere in China for business aviation.