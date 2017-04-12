Business jet work is growing steadily at Ameco Beijing since it started developing a capability to complete and refurbish cabin interiors in 2012.

The joint venture between Air China and Lufthansa recently achieved a new milestone: it has qualified as an official Boeing BBJ Warranty Service Center, allowing it to carry out work for customers based in Greater China.

“Boeing Business Jets is committed to offering world-class customer support. This deal with AMECO is another way that our customers based in Greater China can access support that is fast and customized to their specific needs,” says Boeing’s BBJ chief Greg Laxton. Boeing Business Jets is seeing unprecedented growth in Greater China, where the fleet has tripled over the last five years with 29 BBJ aircraft in operation, he notes.

Another landmark for Ameco was the completion in January of China’s first 6C heavy maintenance check on an A319 business jet.

That project involved complex cabin interior and systems work, Ameco says, including the cabin’s overall inspection, repair and refurbishment. Ameco also used its design authority to upgrade such as the parts of shower compartment.

Ameco says its business jets service is growing at a brisk pace, with more workload in the first quarter of this year than a year ago; it doubled in 2016 from 2015, it added.

Currently, Ameco has a hangar dedicated to business jets completion and maintenance, which can accommodate a widebody aircraft or three narrowbody aircraft simultaneously. It has two cabin interior manufacturing workshops as well. Plans call for more investment in the future.

While Ameco has completed VVIP interiors in commercial airliners such as the Airbus A330 and Boeing 737/747, it has yet to win the design and completion of a “green” for a business jet customer.