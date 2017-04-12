MJET’s ACJ319 is finished with high-gloss American Black Cherry and Santos Rosewood hardwoods and veneers.

Airbus Corporate Jets has brought a luxuriously-appointed, 19-passenger ACJ319 to ABACE to show to potential customers in the region.

The aircraft, managed by Austrian operator MJET, showcases a custom VIP interior that was designed and completed by Jet Aviation’s Completions Center in Basel.

The VIP cabin interior includes spacious double “wet” and “dry” galley areas; crew, staff, lounge and dining areas; a private bedroom with en-suite bathroom and shower; and a guest lavatory.

Jet Aviation Basel has completed 23 VIP Airbus cabins since 2000, including ACJ319 to ACJ340-600 aircraft.