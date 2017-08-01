Connect With Us
A Short History Of Making Flying Safer

Aug 1, 2017
    Lawrence Sperry’s autopilot was the first avionics system, in the sense of an electrical or electronic device designed for aircraft use. In a spectacular demonstration in Paris in June 1914, Sperry flew his Curtiss C.2 seaplane over the Seine, with his hands off the controls and his passenger standing on the wing. When the autopilot was engaged, the manual controls were locked and the pilot could control the aircraft through a separate pitch-roll stick. Powered by a small generator on the engine and using servo-motors to move the flight control cables, the autopilot had enough inertia in its gyros to run for 30 min. after a complete power failure.

    On a bluff near St George, Utah, this concrete arrow remains from the Commerce Department’s Transcontinental Airway System, a chain of beacons built in 1923 to guide airmail pilots. Clouds and fog rendered them useless. One mail pilot was forced by bad weather to parachute out of two airplanes in two months in the fall of 1926 (after one jump in training and another as a test pilot). Undeterred by this, the pilot—a Minnesota politician’s kid named Charles Lindbergh—continued his flying career with some success.

    Photo:
    Wikimedia Commons, Dppowell
    With all due respect to gyrocopters, they’re not associated today with ultra-safe flight operations. But the first goal of Juan de la Cierva, the Spanish inventor of this type of aircraft (which he called the autogiro), was to eliminate the danger of stall-and-spin accidents, which were frequent and often fatal. This early C.6 had separate ailerons, but Cierva’s later designs featured full control via the rotor and were an important step toward the single-rotor helicopter.

    Photo:
    National Archives
    With support from the Guggenheim foundation, the Sperry and Kollsman companies and others, Jimmy Doolittle—the leading engineer/test pilot of his day—made the first “blind” flight, from takeoff to landing, at Mitchel Field on Long Island in September 1929. The rear cockpit of the Consolidated NY-2 trainer was fitted with specially developed instruments—including an artificial horizon, radio beacons and an altimeter updated by radio—and a fabric hood (folded down in the photo). A safety pilot occupied the front seat.

    Photo:
    Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
    Aircraft should “land slowly and not burn up,” in the words of C.G. Grey, influential editor of The Aeroplane. Britain’s stately Handley Page HP.42 landed slowly, but it did everything else slowly as well, blazing through the sky at 87 kt. on a good day. In concession to modernity, it did mark Imperial Airways’ abandonment of its view that enclosed cockpits were a sign of weak character, and most of the structure was metal, but it entered service only two years before the monoplane, retractable-landing-gear Boeing 247.

    Knute Rockne, celebrity coach of the University of Notre Dame’s football team, died along with seven others when the wooden wing of a TWA Fokker F.10 failed over Kansas in March 1931. The accident discredited wooden-winged aircraft, was a spur to development and adoption of the all-metal Boeing 247 and Douglas DC-2, and led to a more formal system of accident investigations.

    Photo:
    Western Air Lines Archives
    The suggestion that the function of a twin-engine airplane’s second engine was to get you to the scene of the accident was not merely unkind in the early days of aviation. It was often literally correct. That was why a Sept. 4, 1933, test flight of the first and only Douglas DC-1, from Winslow, Arizona, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, was important. An engine was shut down during the takeoff run from Winslow, 4,850 ft. above sea level, but the DC-1 was still able to climb to 8,000 ft., clear of terrain, and complete its flight. Aerodynamic efficiency, more powerful engines and variable-pitch propellers made it possible.

    Photo:
    San Diego Air and Space Museum
    Radio navigation aids—immune to most weather and with a far greater range than lights—were first used in the 1930s. This is one of a chain of Aeradio stations installed in Australia to guide mail and transport pilots. The lefthand tower supported a light beacon, and the other carries a transmitter for a Lorenz beam, modified from the German-developed blind-landing equipment that is a direct ancestor of today’s instrument landing systems. The station included two generators and operator stations.

    Photo:
    airwaysmuseum.com
    Seaplanes have built-in nostalgia. Imperial Airways’ Short C-Class flying boats were advanced, high-performance aircraft for their day, cruising twice as fast as the HP.42 and speeding services to Australia and South Africa—this photo was taken at Durban, South Africa. But the idea that water was a better place than a runway to land and take off at high speeds was not very sound—waves and floating objects were hazards. Three of Imperial’s C-Class boats were lost in the first 10 months of operations, and World War II saw concrete runways built worldwide.

    Photo:
    Ethekwini Municipality
    Overwater navigation before World War II relied on the tools that mariners had developed over many centuries—clock, compass and sextant—but air navigators had to work with a less stable platform, they could get lost several times faster and fuel usage was a critical factor. If the destination was an island rather than a coastline, errors could be fatal—the most likely explanation for the disappearance of Amelia Earhart in 1937. The U.S.-developed Loran radio-aid system was introduced during World War II, and the improved Loran-C survived until the Global Positioning System made it redundant.

    Photo:
    U.S. Air Force
    Another designer who set out to achieve a radical improvement in safety was Vincent Burnelli. He advocated a configuration that blended conventional outer wings with a deep, constant-chord lifting-body center-section and was expected to be more crashworthy than wing-and-body designs. Burnelli’s company and its licensees built a number of prototype and one-off aircraft—this one, Britain’s Cunliffe-Owen OA-1, ended its days with (Free) French forces in World War II Egypt—but the concept was never widely accepted.

    Photo:
    Derek Askie
    All too typical of early long-range operations was the disappearance of two identical Avro Tudor IV airliners operated by British South American Airways almost exactly one year apart (in January 1948 and January 1949), one on a flight to Bermuda and one after departing from the airport at Kingston, Jamaica. No trace of either aircraft was ever found, fueling the legend of the “Bermuda Triangle,” but the Tudor was a collection of Lincoln bomber parts, with a reputation for unreliable systems. It had been designed with a pressurized cabin when the entire U.K. industry had little experience of such technology and Avro had none. Air safety was subsequently improved by relegating the Tudor to freight operations.

    Photo:
    Avro
This gallery was originally published digitally in Aviation Week & Space Technology on  January 15, 2016.

Flying in its early era was unabashedly dangerous. Reliable statistics are hard to come by, but accident rates were certainly orders of magnitude higher than even the early jet age. A related problem was that it was hard to identify the best ways to make flying safer, and, as a result, the pioneer years of aviation included both successful and misguided efforts to make the number of safe landings approximate to the number of takeoffs. Here are some notable examples on both sides of that record.

Read more:

100 Years Of Attention To Safety Brings Results

The Struggle For Safer Flight

The Next Big Aviation Safety Issues

 

pmose268@gmail.com
on Jan 15, 2016

I think my father's invention of the ADF in 1938 while working at Sperry might be worthy of mention. It saved a lot of lives and enabled commercial transport for long time. He worked with Frank Brady and others to develop the ILS and the first hands off automatic blind landing of an airplane was made in at Defford England using his "black box" to couple the ILS to the autopilot on a Boeing 247D. After the war he went to Collins Radio and helped establish Collins in the aircraft navigation business. Flight Safety Foundation award November 1955, IRE Pioneer Award 1959. See "Angel Visits - From Biplane to Jar - Frank Griffiths, Thomas Harmsworth Publishing, London 1986 Chapter 7.

BernardP
on Jan 17, 2016

Thanks, very interesting and nice photos.

rollisonairops@...
on Nov 22, 2016

This series has been enjoyable and this one in particular highlights the giants on who's shoulders we are allowed to stand on.

Thank you for these short photo essays.

wcecil
on Nov 22, 2016

Something worth showing on the aviation safety timeline is probably Flight Data Monitoring or Flight Operations Quality Assurance that started out with a few airlines and over a decade ago became an ICAO standard. Who is to say how many incidents, accidents and hull losses have been averted because of FDM or FOQA? Information on accidents that never happened isn't easily gathered. My belief is FDM and FOQA and proactive safety management has made a major impact on air safety. I certainly feel safer knowing airlines are continuously monitoring their operations and acting on what they find.

Victor Driver
on Nov 22, 2016

Would it be too partisan to point out that Loran was an American development of the British GEE hyperbolic navigation aid invented by Robert Dippy and in service for the RAF in 1941. Dippy moved to the USA in 1942 to help develop the longer range but less accurate Loran system. GEE was further developed in the UK as DECCA.

Tommy
on Nov 22, 2016

Another article that's nearly a year old. The barrel must be pretty well empty by now.

marklincoln1@aol.com
on Nov 25, 2016

Certainly the development of the Low Frequency Range (Adcock range) and Instrument Landing System (ILS) were far greater factors in the development of air safety then the essentially dead end (and not particularly safe) autogyro.

Perhaps it is nerdy to mention such unseen things as design concepts and methods without which modern air safety would not be possible. Concepts such as the Design Life Concept, Fail Safe Design Concept, Fault Tolerant design, and Failure Mode and Effects Analysis. I guess the archives have no photos of those unmentionable (unthinkably nerdy?) aeronautical engineers hard at work.

The photo of the Transcontinental Air Transport Fokker F.10 at Grand Central Air Terminal, Glendale, California, aka Grand Central Airport, shows an airplane worthy of mention beyond it’s Knute Rockne crash fame.

The Fokker F.10, designed by Reinhold Platz was actually a very successful design offering better performance and operating economics than the better known Ford Trimotor.

Transcontinental Air Transport, TAT, also known as Take a Train, offered the first transcontinental air (and train) service. TAT’s western terminus was the Grand Central Air Terminal, Glendale, California, where the photo was taken. Grand Central Air Terminal was for a while the most known and noted airport in America. The terminal building was recently restored, though the runway has become Grand Central Avenue.

Like the Grand Central Air Terminal, TAT is history. Transcontinental Air Transport morphed into Trans Continental Airlines after the air mail scandal and eventually Trans World Airlines which died of deregulation.

marklincoln1@aol.com
on Nov 23, 2016

Lawrence Sperry not only invented the autopilot, but the artificial horizon as well.

Mile High Club founders Lawrence Sperry and Mrs. Waldo Peirce were flying in the autopilot equipped Curtis Flying Boat over Long Island Sound when the Curtiss made anplanned landing (altitude hold failure?) while engaged in other activities than flying.

Sperry explained; ”Why, Mrs Peirce and I didn’t have what you might dignify by calling a real accident. It was only a trivial mishap. We decided to land on the water and came down perfectly from a height of 600 feet and would have made a perfect landing had not the hull of our machine struck one of the stakes that dot the water, which staved a hole in it."

The naked couple were quickly rescued.

jgarbuz@netzero.com
on Aug 1, 2017

Nice article but I'd really love to see more developments for safer flying "cars." That is, aviation for the masses.

Tony Marshallsay
on Aug 1, 2017

Picture #1 reminds me of an article in the Eagle Book of Aircraft (Hulton Press, 1953+) on the D5 tailless biplane built by J.W.Dunne.

As I remember, the article said that on one occasion when trouble was encountered with one of the two engines, the plane was stable enough in flight for the pilot to walk out along the wing to fix it!

