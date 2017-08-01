A Short History Of Making Flying Safer

A Short History Of Making Flying SaferAug 1, 2017
This gallery was originally published digitally in Aviation Week & Space Technology on January 15, 2016.
Flying in its early era was unabashedly dangerous. Reliable statistics are hard to come by, but accident rates were certainly orders of magnitude higher than even the early jet age. A related problem was that it was hard to identify the best ways to make flying safer, and, as a result, the pioneer years of aviation included both successful and misguided efforts to make the number of safe landings approximate to the number of takeoffs. Here are some notable examples on both sides of that record.
Read more:
100 Years Of Attention To Safety Brings Results
The Next Big Aviation Safety Issues