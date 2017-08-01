A Short History Of Making Flying Safer

The suggestion that the function of a twin-engine airplane’s second engine was to get you to the scene of the accident was not merely unkind in the early days of aviation. It was often literally correct. That was why a Sept. 4, 1933, test flight of the first and only Douglas DC-1, from Winslow, Arizona, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, was important. An engine was shut down during the takeoff run from Winslow, 4,850 ft. above sea level, but the DC-1 was still able to climb to 8,000 ft., clear of terrain, and complete its flight. Aerodynamic efficiency, more powerful engines and variable-pitch propellers made it possible.

Photo: San Diego Air and Space Museum