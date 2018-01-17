Over the next five years, MRO demand in the Middle East region will grow at an above average 9.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Growth in this region will be led by engine maintenance, which will account for nearly $13 billion. Engine maintenance alone is forecasted to grow at an 11.8% CAGR through 2022. Source: 2018 Commercial Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, Aviation Week Network. For more information, please see http://pages.aviationweek.com/2018forecast
