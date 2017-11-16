Over the next decade, the in-service engine fleet in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to reach more than 18,000. This engine fleet will grow at a 5.5% over the forecast period. Source: 2018 Commercial Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, Aviation Week Network. For more information, see http://pages.aviationweek.com/2018forecast
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Top 10 In-Service Engines in Asia-Pacific: 2018-27".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.