Over the five years, the in-service fleet in the Middle East region will continue to grow at a 7.4% CAGR while the world growth moves at a slower 3.8% CAGR. MRO demand in the Middle East will also grow at a 9.1% rate, faster than the world rate of 3.2%. Source: 2018 Commercial Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, Aviation Week Network. For more information, please see http://pages.aviationweek.com/2018forecast
