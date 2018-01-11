Printed headline: More for Less As airlines seek to add more seats and new concepts in cabin configurations and onboard service, galleys are being revamped, too. “Today’s galleys—and lavatories—represent an integration of engineering and design to maximize cabin space,” says P.J. Wilcynski, payloads chief architect for Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Seattle. “New technology is being introduced to ovens, coffee makers and other components that provide ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Galleys Are Getting Smarter And More Stylish".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.