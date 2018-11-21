Hassan Shahidi has been hired as Flight Safety Foundation president and CEO; he will succeed Jon L. Beatty in January. For now, he continues as Mitre Corp. director of aviation safety and new-entrant integration. Erik Smith, president and CEO of Saab Defense and Security USA, will now head North America markets, which comprise the U.S. and Canada. He joined Saab in 2007. John Baylouny has been promoted to Leonardo DRS Inc. executive vice president and chief operating officer from chief ...