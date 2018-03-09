Rolls-Royce has appointed Tom Bell as president and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America. He also remains president of Rolls-Royce defense services. He succeeds Marion Blakey, who is retiring. Bell recently returned to Rolls after a period with Boeing Defense, Space & Security. Boeing has named Jeff Shockey vice president of global sales and marketing for Defense, Space & Security. Before joining Boeing in 2016, he had been staff director for the House Permanent Select Committee ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"New Positions, Promotions, Honors And Elections (March 12, 2018)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.