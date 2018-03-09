Rolls-Royce has appointed Tom Bell as president and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America. He also remains president of Rolls-Royce defense services. He succeeds Marion Blakey, who is retiring. Bell recently returned to Rolls after a period with Boeing Defense, Space & Security. Boeing has named Jeff Shockey vice president of global sales and marketing for Defense, Space & Security. Before joining Boeing in 2016, he had been staff director for the House Permanent Select Committee ...