The Coalition for Deep Space Exploration industry trade group has promoted Mary Lynne Dittmar to president/CEO, from executive director. She had been senior policy advisor for the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space. Dan Hart has been named CEO of Virgin Orbit. Hart joined the organization as president in March. Previously, at Boeing, he led satellite programs for the U.S. government and several allied countries. Rebecca Williams (see photo) has been named president of Lord ...