Andrew C. Ivers has been appointed corporate senior vice president/president of L3 Technologies’ communication systems business segment, effective Jan. 1. He succeeds John S. Mega, who will become corporate senior vice president of special projects. Richard J. Wagner has been promoted to president of ManTech International Corp.’s mission, cyber and intelligence solutions group, effective Jan. 1. He was executive vice president/chief operating officer and succeeds L. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"New Positions, Promotions, Honors And Elections (December 11, 2017)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.