The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, July 9, 2018

Volume 103, Issue 28

Regulatory/Legislative

Jul 6, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ADS Warns Of Brexit Pain For UK Aerospace  

Britain’s aviation industry could be left in a state of near paralysis in the event of a hard Brexit, UK aerospace trade association ADS has warned....More
Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Chao: ‘Side Effect’ Of 1,500-hr. Rule Is Reduced Pilot Supply  

The significant increase in flight hours required to become a U.S. airline pilot—mandated by Congress in 2010 and cemented into regulation by FAA in 2013—has had the “side effect” of “reducing the number of pilots” and should be revisited by Congress, said Elaine Chao, the U.S. transportation secretary....More
Jul 5, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA Issues Policy For Canceling Certain Instrument Approaches  

FAA has published a final policy describing criteria for canceling certain standard instrument approach procedures (IAP)....More
Jul 3, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Next Drone Advisory Committee Meeting Set In Santa Clara  

The first meeting of FAA’s rechartered Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) will be held July 17 in Santa Clara, California....More
Jul 3, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Lawmakers Criticize FAA On Foreign Repair Station Drug Testing  

Two members of Congress criticized the FAA for failing to implement mandatory drug and alcohol testing for workers at foreign aircraft repair stations....More
Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

EASA Mandate Widened To Include Drones  

PARIS—The mandate of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has been widened to include drones and urban air mobility under a new regulation due to come into force in the coming weeks....More

Intelligence

Jul 5, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

HNA Co-Chairman Wang Jian Dies In Accident, Group Says  

HNA Group co-founder and co-chairman Wang Jian has died after an accident in France, the company says....More

Correction

Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Correction  

In the July 2 story entitled In Founder’s Second Act, Lee Aerospace Growing, a company official said that the business aircaft industry, rather than the company, hasn’t returned to where it was back in 2008 before the economic downturn....More

Programs

Jul 3, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Aerion Closes In On Supersonic AS2 Program Launch   7

Supersonic business jet developer Aerion says it remains on track to launch the Mach 1.4 AS2 within the next few months....More

Suppliers

Jul 5, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

QTA Earns EASA Nod For Inlet Cowl Inner Barrel Upgrades  

Quiet Technology Aerospace has received EASA supplemental type certificate approvals for upgraded carbon fiber inlet cowl inner barrels for four business jets....More

Charters / Brokers

Jul 3, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Wijet Gives Up British AOC Amid Brexit Concerns  

Wijet Holding Luxembourg, which operates an air taxi service in Europe,is giving up its British Airline Operator Certificate obtained through buying Blink Limited....More
Jul 6, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Surf Air Files Counterclaim Against Encompass  

Private air service provider Surf Air has filed a counterclaim to a lawsuit filed by Encompass Aviation saying that Encompass demanded payments far in excess of proposed contract rates, among other claims....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Jul 5, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Boeing To Take 80% In Embraer Commercial JV  

Following months of negotiations, Boeing and Embraer have signed an MOU to set up a joint venture (JV) comprising Embraer’s commercial aircraft and services business....More
Jul 5, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron ‘On Solid Ground,’ Analyst Says  

Textron Aviation could deliver as many as 185 aircraft in 2018, up from 180 in 2017, Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu predicts....More

Safety

Jul 6, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Norwegian H225 Crash Probe Urges Main Gearbox Revisions  

Norwegian H225 crash probers are urging that Airbus revise the design of the helicopter’s main gearbox to improve its “robustness, reliability and safety.”...More
Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

DOT IG: Half Of FAA’s Runway Incursion Initiatives Completed  

FAA has completed just under half of the initiatives it agreed to following a June 2015 “call to action” forum focused on preventing runway incursions, the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) Inspector General (IG) said....More

Services

Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

F/LIST Canada Sets Up Interiors Shop In Montreal  

F. LIST Canada has opened its new business and private aircraft interiors production facility in Laval, Canada....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

TQ Group To Display Products At EAA AirVenture  

TQ Group will debut an ADS-B transponder and a VHF Transceiver at EAA AirVenture July 23-29 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin....More
Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

TAG Aviation Adds Global 5000 For Charter In Europe  

TAG Aviation Europe has introduced the first Bombardier Global 5000 ultra long-range aircraft equipped with a Premier cabin for charter service in Europe, it said....More
Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Simcom Aviation Training Adds Mustang Simulator  

Simcom Aviation Training has added a new Citation Mustang FAA Level C full-flight simulator and is offering initial, recurrent and upgrade training for Mustang aircraft....More
Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Thai Aviation To Add Three Tecnam Aircraft For Training  

Thai Aviation Academy in Thailand has ordered two Tecnam P2002JF and one P2006T aircraft following evaluation flights at Tecnam’s Capua, Italy, production and flight-test facility....More
Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Vertis Aviation, Privajet To Market Global 6000 For Charter  

Vertis Aviation is working with Privajet to market a privately-owned, Sub-Saharan-based Bombardier Global 6000 for international charter....More
Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ANA Holdings, Sojitz Form ANA Business Jet In Joint Venture  

ANA Holdings and Sojitz announced a joint venture, ANA Business Jet....More
Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Raisbeck Earns FAA Approval For King Air 300 Propeller  

Raisbeck has received an FAA STC for its five-blade composite swept propeller and four-blade aluminum swept propeller for the King Air 300/300LW....More
Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Changi Airport Group To Open Bizav Terminal At Seletar Airport  

Changi Airport Group plans to open a 10,000-sq.-m business aviation terminal at Singapore’s Seletar Airport to handle 700,000 passenger movements a year....More

Airworthiness Directives

Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

This AD requires a one-time visual inspection of the engine fan hub for damage, and removal of parts if damage or defects are found that are outside the serviceable limits....More

Advertisement

Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise With The Weekly Of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Sylvain Bédard has been named chair of Aéro Montréal...More

Calendar

Jul 9, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

July 16-22—Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough Airport, United Kingdom, https://www.farnborough.com/...More
