The Weekly of Business Aviation, July 9, 2018

The significant increase in flight hours required to become a U.S. airline pilot—mandated by Congress in 2010 and cemented into regulation by FAA in 2013—has had the “side effect” of “reducing the number of pilots” and should be revisited by Congress, said Elaine Chao, the U.S. transportation secretary....More
In the July 2 story entitled In Founder’s Second Act, Lee Aerospace Growing, a company official said that the business aircaft industry, rather than the company, hasn’t returned to where it was back in 2008 before the economic downturn....More
Private air service provider Surf Air has filed a counterclaim to a lawsuit filed by Encompass Aviation saying that Encompass demanded payments far in excess of proposed contract rates, among other claims....More
FAA has completed just under half of the initiatives it agreed to following a June 2015 “call to action” forum focused on preventing runway incursions, the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) Inspector General (IG) said....More
