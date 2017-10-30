The Weekly of Business Aviation, October 30, 2017

Illegal charter operations are a growing problem in the industry, and more must be done to address that, the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) said during an FAA General Aviation Safety Summit....More
The Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) has launched a new chapter in the Philippines to support members and the industry in the region.
Airports in the Philippines are congested, and business and general aviation must share limited slots with commercial airlines, the association said. The energy, mineral and tourism industries need a dedicated airport with full service fixed-base operators (FBO) and complete maintenance facilities at international standards....More
Gulfstream Aerospace delivered 30 aircraft during the third quarter, up by one from a year ago, and is on track to deliver about 120 aircraft this year, the company said during a conference call with analysts Oct. 25....More
ONE Aviation, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has cut its work force as it phases out production of the Eclipse 550 very light jet to transition to the development of the Eclipse 700, known as Project Canada, the company said....More
Embraer deliveries of executive jets have declined in 2017, and while the market is not growing, the company is positioned for market improvements, the company said on a conference call Oct. 27....More
Greenpoint Technologies recently completed Crystal AirCruises’ VIP 777-200LR interior ahead of schedule. The interior installation began in August 2016 at Greenpoint’s Moses Lake, Washington, facility....More
Unfortunately, only two-thirds of the rebates offered by the FAA during its year-long automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) rebate program were reserved before the program’s end in September....More
Reno-Tahoe International Airport is one of four Class C commercial airports to take part in a pilot program allowing FAA-approved Part 107 drone operators to obtain “almost real-time approval to fly their drones” with the use of an app....More