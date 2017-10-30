Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > The Weekly Of Business Aviation > Magazine Issues > The Weekly of Business Aviation, October 30, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, October 30, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 43

Associations

Oct 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Illegal Charters Top Concern For Operators, NATA Says  

Illegal charter operations are a growing problem in the industry, and more must be done to address that, the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) said during an FAA General Aviation Safety Summit....More
Oct 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AsBAA Begins Philippines Chapter To Support BizAv, GA Growth  

The Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) has launched a new chapter in the Philippines to support members and the industry in the region. Airports in the Philippines are congested, and business and general aviation must share limited slots with commercial airlines, the association said. The energy, mineral and tourism industries need a dedicated airport with full service fixed-base operators (FBO) and complete maintenance facilities at international standards....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Oct 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Aviation Flight Activity Nears 2008 Levels  

Flight activity by business aircraft during the third quarter rose to its highest level since the economic downturn of 2008, according to Jet Support Services (JSSI)....More

Suppliers

Gulfstream G500 and G600
Oct 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gulfstream Deliveries, Revenue Rise In Q3  

Gulfstream Aerospace delivered 30 aircraft during the third quarter, up by one from a year ago, and is on track to deliver about 120 aircraft this year, the company said during a conference call with analysts Oct. 25....More
Oct 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ONE Aviation Cuts Jobs As Focus Turns To Eclipse 700  

ONE Aviation, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has cut its work force as it phases out production of the Eclipse 550 very light jet to transition to the development of the Eclipse 700, known as Project Canada, the company said....More
E195-E2 rollout.
Oct 27, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Embraer Predicts 105-125 Business Jet Deliveries In 2018  

Embraer deliveries of executive jets have declined in 2017, and while the market is not growing, the company is positioned for market improvements, the company said on a conference call Oct. 27....More
Oct 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Arconic Names GE Veteran New CEO  

Arconic on Oct. 23 named Charles “Chip” Blankenship as its next CEO, effective Jan. 15....More

Services

Oct 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Greenpoint Picked For Supersonic BizJet Interior  

Greenpoint Technologies is the choice of supersonic business jet developer Spike Aerospace for its S-512 supersonic business jet cabin design....More
Oct 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ATR Earns EASA Nod For VMS  

ATR has received EASA certification for a new vibration monitoring system (VMS) that streamlines propeller balancing operations....More
Oct 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Raisbeck Engineering Acquires Butterfield Industries  

Raisbeck Engineering has signed an agreement to acquire Butterfield Industries, a producer of King Air replacement parts....More
Oct 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Technology Fusion Benefits RocketRoute Users  

Air Culinaire Worldwide and Universal Private Transportation have announced a fusion of technologies with aviation services provider RocketRoute Marketplace....More
Oct 23, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

CenTex Increases King Air 350 Gross Weight With Halo 350  

CenTex Aerospace is offering increased gross weight conversions to the King Air 350 turboprop with a new Supplemental Type Certificate. Final approval is expected in December....More
Oct 10, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Greenpoint Delivers Crystal VIP 777  

Greenpoint Technologies recently completed Crystal AirCruises’ VIP 777-200LR interior ahead of schedule. The interior installation began in August 2016 at Greenpoint’s Moses Lake, Washington, facility....More

Research/Development

The future X-57 Maxwell is uncrated in July 2016 in California.
Oct 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Electric X-Plane Nears Crucial Battery Test  

NASA is preparing to test a redesigned lithium-ion battery module for its first electric propulsion demonstrator, the X-57 Maxwell, as it moves toward a maiden flight planned for early in 2018....More

Intelligence

Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Huerta: ADS-B Mandate Compliance ‘Not Where We Want To Be’  

Unfortunately, only two-thirds of the rebates offered by the FAA during its year-long automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) rebate program were reserved before the program’s end in September....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Sun Air Jets Adds GIV-SP To Charter Fleet  

Sun Air Jets in Camarillo, California, has added a Gulfstream GIV-SP to its fleet of charter aircraft....More
Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Reno-Tahoe Airport Part of Drone App Pilot Program  

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is one of four Class C commercial airports to take part in a pilot program allowing FAA-approved Part 107 drone operators to obtain “almost real-time approval to fly their drones” with the use of an app....More
Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Magellan Jets Launches Corporate Membership Program  

Magellan Jets rolled out a Corporate Membership Program on Oct. 24 for customers who need more than 100 hr. of business travel....More
Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier London Biggin Hill Service Center Marks Milestone  

Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Service Center has supported more than 40 maintenance events for customers in the region....More
Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Thomas Global TFD 8601 Earns FAA Approval  

Thomas Global’s TFD 8601 AMLCD cockpit display has been certified by the FAA for installation on Dassault Falcon 50 aircraft....More
Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Signature Flight Support Signs Agreement With FBO in Toluca, Mexico  

Signature Flight Support has signed a license agreement with Fly Across at the Toluca International Airport, the company’ first location in Mexico....More
Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ARGUS adds ADS-B Integration Into Analysis Tool  

ARGUS International has introduced an automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) integration into its aircraft activity analysis and market intelligence tool TRAQPak FBO....More

Airworthiness Directives

Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Saab AB, Saab Aeronautics Model 340A (SAAB/SF340A) and SAAB 340B airplanes....More

Advertisement

Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Basil Barimo has been elected president of the Aeronautical Repair Station Association....More

Calendar

Oct 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Nov. 12-16—Dubai Airshow, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, http://www.dubaiairshow.aero/...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×