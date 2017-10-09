Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, October 9, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 40

Forecasts/Industry Data

Oct 5, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

BizAv 2018-2027 Deliveries Expected To Grow 1.5% Annually  

The business aircraft fleet is expected to grow from 32,000 aircraft at the end of 2018 to more than 36,500 by the end of 2027, a 1.5% annual growth rate, according to Aviation Week’s Fleet Discovery and 2017 Business Fleet & MRO Forecast....More
Oct 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Aircraft Resale Market Growing Amid Pricing Declines  

The business aircraft resale market has shown continued transaction growth and inventory contraction during 2017 in most market segments....More
Business jets at London Biggin Hill Airport.
Oct 5, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

European Bizav Departures Rise In September  

Business aviation departures in Europe rose 3% year-over-year in September to 79,280 flights, although traffic remained 4.4% behind the pre-crisis peak in September 2008, according to WingX’s Business Aviation Monitor....More

Associations

Oct 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NBAA-BACE Expecting 27,000 Attendees, 1,100 Exhibitors  

A wing-flexing competition, a 3D virtual environment, an Innovation Zone and a lineup of aviation leaders and legends are some of the highlights of the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition to be held Oct. 10-12 in Las Vegas....More
Oct 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NBAA Working With Law Enforcement Ahead Of Las Vegas Convention  

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1, the NBAA is working with law enforcement to help ensure participants at its upcoming convention and exhibition there will be safe and secure....More
Oct 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Pilots Save Animals In Wake Of Hurricanes  

Authorities estimate some 100,000 pets have been displaced by the hurricanes that devastated the island of Puerto Rico in September, and aviation in the form of Wings of Rescue is leading the relief effort....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Oct 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Shuster Addresses General Aviation Concerns On House Floor  

U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, says his amendment will be "even more explicit in prohibiting federal appropriations."...More

Services

Oct 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Aviation Grows 1Call Support Center  

Since its launch, the 1Call process has cut the time it takes to get an aircraft back in the air by about 60%, said Kriya Shortt, Textron Aviation’s senior vice president of customer service....More
Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gulfstream Introduces Aircraft Ownership Service  

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has a program called Aircraft Ownership Service (AOS), a suite of aircraft maintenance and flight operations services....More

Suppliers

Oct 5, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Boeing Buys Aurora Flight Sciences  

Aurora is a specialist in unmanned aircraft and autonomous systems, but also a supplier of composite aerostructures to Bell Helicopters, Sikorsky, Northrop Grumman and others....More
Sep 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

GE Aviation Successfully Pilots Augmented Reality In Maintenance  

Properly tightened and torqued B-nuts are essential to engine fluid lines and hoses, on an engine properly functioning....More

Programs

Oct 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Garmin Introduces G1000 NXi For Citation Mustang  

Garmin International, based in Olathe, Kansas, is expanding its portfolio of integrated flight deck upgrades to include the G1000 NXi for the Cessna Citation Mustang light jet....More
Oct 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AW609 Achieves Certification Milestone  

The AW609's powerplant—Pratt & Whitney’s 2,000 shp PT6C-67A—received Transport Canada certification on Sept. 12....More

Research/Development

Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NASA Airspace Expert Hired By Uber To Help Air Taxi Plan  

Ride-hailing giant Uber is focusing its efforts to develop an urban air transport network on airspace access and ground infrastructure....More

Charters / Brokers

Oct 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Wheels Up Locks Up New Funding, Becomes Unicorn  

Private membership flying provider Wheels Up said Oct. 6 it closed an equity-based fundraising round of $117.5 million and claimed to have an enterprise value of $1 billion....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Premium Jet, Maine Aviation Earn Argus Platinum Ratings  

Premium Jet is the first Swiss air charter operator to achieve an Argus Platinum Rating....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

World Fuel Services, Seattle Avionics Team Up  

Miami-based World Fuel Services has collaborated with Seattle Avionics to bundle charts and plates from the Seattle group into World Fuel Services’ new iPad app....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier’s Fourth Global 7000 Arrives In Wichita For Flight Testing  

Bombardier Aerospace’s fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle arrived at the Bombardier Flight Test Center in Wichita on Sept. 30....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Flying Colours Wins 120-Month Maintenance Work On Three Globals  

Flying Colours Corp. is working on three 120-month maintenance inspections for three Bombardier Global aircraft at its Peterborough, Ontario, facility....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Thales Picks CRS Jet Spares As Generator Dealer For Challenger Products  

Thales has selected CRS Jet Spares as an authorized distributor for Bombardier Challenger 300 and 350 aftermarket support....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Honeywell Revamps MyAerospace For Ease  

Honeywell has updated its MyAerospace e-commerce portal to simplify online ordering and tracking processes....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Coleman Jet’s Gulfstream IV Gets Gogo Avance L5 Connectivity Platform  

Coleman Jet announced that its Gulfstream IV is one of the first recipients of the Gogo Avance L5 inflight connectivity and entertainment platform to be installed on a Part 135 charter aircraft....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Flying Colours Expanding St. Louis Facility  

Flying Colours Corp. has begun the third phase of its long-term expansion strategy and the first round of infrastructure development at its St. Louis facility....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

CRS Jet Spares Adds RAS Jet As Representative  

CRS Jet Spares is expanding its global services....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AMSTAT Launches Aircraft Valuation Tool  

AMSTAT has launched the AMSTAT Aircraft Valuation Tool to help evaluate business aircraft through a partnership with Vangas....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

World Aero Marks Milestone  

World Aero delivered its 20,000th component repair from its workshop in West Sussex....More
Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

JetAviva Becomes Tamarck Winglet Representative  

JetAviva has become an authorized sales representative for Tamarack Active Winglets, the companies announced....More

Airworthiness Directives

Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is superseding Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2014-07-09 for British Aerospace Regional Aircraft Jetstream Series 3101 and Jetstream Model 3201 airplanes....More

Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Heather Hill has joined Quiet Technology Aerospace as sales and business development director with a focus on its North American eastern region....More

Calendar

Oct 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Oct. 11-13—AAAE/ACI-NA Airport Noise Conference, Savannah, GA, http://www.aci-na.org/conferences...More
