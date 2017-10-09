The Weekly of Business Aviation, October 9, 2017

The business aircraft fleet is expected to grow from 32,000 aircraft at the end of 2018 to more than 36,500 by the end of 2027, a 1.5% annual growth rate, according to Aviation Week’s Fleet Discovery and 2017 Business Fleet & MRO Forecast....More
Business aviation departures in Europe rose 3% year-over-year in September to 79,280 flights, although traffic remained 4.4% behind the pre-crisis peak in September 2008, according to WingX’s Business Aviation Monitor....More
A wing-flexing competition, a 3D virtual environment, an Innovation Zone and a lineup of aviation leaders and legends are some of the highlights of the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition to be held Oct. 10-12 in Las Vegas....More
Authorities estimate some 100,000 pets have been displaced by the hurricanes that devastated the island of Puerto Rico in September, and aviation in the form of Wings of Rescue is leading the relief effort....More
Coleman Jet announced that its Gulfstream IV is one of the first recipients of the Gogo Avance L5 inflight connectivity and entertainment platform to be installed on a Part 135 charter aircraft....More