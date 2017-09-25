Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > The Weekly Of Business Aviation > Magazine Issues > The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 25, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 25, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 38

Forecasts/Industry Data

Sep 21, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Jet Inventory Falls 5% In September  

The number of used aircraft on the market declined 5% in all business jet categories in September compared to a year ago, according to a survey from Jefferies....More

Suppliers

Sep 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

GE Halting Corporate Jet Operations For Executives  

General Electric will no longer operate its fleet of corporate jets in an effort to cut costs, the company has confirmed....More
Sep 21, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Rockwell Collins To Distribute Inmarsat NextGen Broadband  

Inmarsat has signed a strategic agreement with Rockwell Collins for the global distribution of its next-generation SwiftBroadband-Safety flight deck connectivity technology....More
Sep 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Triumph Sells Metal Finishing Embee Unit  

Embattled Triumph Group sold its aerospace metal finishing Embee Division to All Metals Processing of Orange County on Sept. 14 for an undisclosed amount....More
Sep 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Continental Motors Moves Forward On New Headquarters  

Continental Motors Group has signed a letter of intent with Stonemont Financial Group and Clayco to develop its new $25 million headquarters at the Mobile Aeroplex in Mobile, Alabama....More

Intelligence

Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Sikorsky Targets EASA Certification For S-92 Weight Expansion By Year’s End  

Sikorsky is targeting European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Transport Canada certification of its Gross Weight Expansion for the S-92 twin-engine heavy helicopter by the end of 2017....More

Airlines

Sep 21, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Cape Air Firms Up Delivery Schedule For First P2012 Deliveries  

Tecnam has concluded an agreement with Cape Air, a U.S. commuter airline, for the delivery schedule of its first 20 of 100 Tecnam P2012 Traveller aircraft....More

Services

Sep 21, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Associated Air Center To Close As VVIP Market Slows  

StandardAero said it will cease operations and close Associated Air Center (AAC), the company’s large-transport-category VIP completions center at its Dallas Love Field facilities....More
Sep 21, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier Business Aircraft Adds Parts Depots  

Bombardier Business Aircraft has recently opened parts depots in Miami and Tianjin, China, to expand parts availability around the world for its growing fleet of Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft, it said....More

Programs

Sep 21, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Pilatus Orders Aluminum For 80 PC-24 Business Jets  

Pilatus and aluminum semi-product supplier Constellium have signed a contract that will support production of the aircraft manufacturer’s backlog for the PC-24 business jet....More
Sep 14, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

First Two New K-Max For China  

The world’s only dedicated single-seat, medium lift helicopter is back in production after a 10-year lapse, and the first two are going to China....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

USAF Lays Out Timeline For EC-X Compass Call ‘Re-Host’  

The U.S. Air Force anticipates delivery of the first “cross-decked” EC-37B Compass Call airborne electronic attack aircraft from L3 Technologies in 2021....More

In Washington

Sep 22, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA Extension Bill Goes to March 31  

The FAA could be reauthorized through an extension of its current authority through March 31, according to language in a potential bill brewing in the House of Representatives....More

Research/Development

Sep 21, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Spike Set To Fly Scaled Supersonic Bizjet Demo   25

Supersonic business jet developer Spike Aerospace is poised to begin flight tests of a scaled, proof-of-concept demonstrator....More

Charters / Brokers

Sep 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Zetta Jet Files For Bankruptcy After Suit Against Ex-Director  

Singapore-based Zetta Jet Pte. Ltd and its U.S. subsidiary, Zetta Jet USA, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sept. 15....More
Sep 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Victor Receives $10 Million Investment From BP Ventures  

BP Ventures is investing $10 million in business-jet-charter-marketplace provider Victor, part of a broader $20 million in Series B investment into the company....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Sep 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Avic Wins Orders For 26 Helicopters  

Avic’s Changhe and Harbin helicopter companies signed deals for a total of 26 rotorcraft at the recent China Helicopter Exposition, including a breakthrough into the international police aviation market....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Luxaviation Helicopters Acquires UK-based Starspeed  

Luxaviation Helicopters, a division of Luxaviation Group, has acquired Starspeed, a UK-based helicopter management, charter and training company, in a move that more than doubles its size....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Sep 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

China Relaxes Pilot-Training Requirements  

The CAAC has relaxed its famously tough physical requirements for entry into pilot training, potentially improving the availability of personnel who are always in short supply in China....More
Sep 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

More Than 40,000 Aircraft Have ADS-B So Far, GAMA Says  

More than 40,000 U.S. general aviation aircraft have been equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipment to meet the Jan. 1, 2020, mandate by the FAA, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association says....More

Business

Sep 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Lightning Protection Provider Bought By Ducommun  

Ducommun has completed the acquisition of the corporate parent of Lightning Diversion Systems, a provider of lightning protection systems across the aerospace and defense industry....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Ruohang To Buy 12 Bell 505s From Reignwood  

Ruohang Group’s Lhasa Xueying General Aviation signed a contract at the China Helicopter Exposition with Reignwood Aviation for two Bell 505 JetRanger X and a purchase agreement option for 10 more....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AVICopter Launches Flight Training and Experience Center  

On Sept. 14, AVICopter’s Flight Training and Technology Experience Center was officially established....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AVIC, CITIC Set Up MRO For Russian Helicopters  

A center to maintain Russian-made helicopters will be set up in Tianjin under an agreement signed at the China Helicopter Exposition....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Chongqing to Supply 15 Enstroms To Police  

Chinese police forces signed agreements with Chongqing General Aviation Industry Group involving 15 Enstrom 408B turbine helicopters for law enforcement....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Pittsburgh Institute Celebrates Expansion  

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, based in Vienna, Ohio, celebrated the opening of its expanded facility Sept. 20....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NBAA Announces Dates Of 2018 Forums  

The National Business Aviation Association announced the 2018 dates for its regional forums....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

JetSuite Adds Legacy 650 Large Jet To Fleet  

JetSuite has added a 13-seat Embraer Legacy 650 large cabin aircraft to its fleet of private jets....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

TrueNoord Receives Investment From Aberdeen To Help Grow Its Programs  

TrueNoord, a regional aircraft lessor, has received an investment from Aberdeen Asset Management. Standard Life Aberdeen will be co-investing in the company....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bell Delivers Two Of Nine Bell 505 Jet Rangers To Eagle Copters South America  

Bell Helicopter has begun deliveries of two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopters to Eagle Copters South America, based in Santiago, Chile....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

West Star Earns Service Center Status For Legacy Aircraft  

West Star Aviation East Alton has received authorized service center status for all Embraer Legacy aircraft....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Universal Avionics Earns EASA OK For UniLink UL-801 Upgrade For Challenger 500  

Universal Avionics has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) supplemental type certification for its UniLink UL-801 aeronautical telecommunications network Baseline 1 upgrade....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Eastman Aviation Marks 400 Hr. Of Operation On Turbo Oil 2197  

Eastman Turbo Oil 2197 has achieved 400 million engine/accessory hours of successful operation....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Wipaire Earns China OK For Floats On Twin Otter  

Wipaire has received a Supplemental Type Certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for the installation of Wipline 13000 floats on the Viking Series 400 Twin Otter....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Liberty Jet Adds Citation XL To Charter Fleet  

Liberty Jet is adding a Citation XL medium-size business jet to its charter fleet in the Boston area to support growth in its business....More

Airworthiness Directives

Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for all Dassault Aviation Model MYSTERE-FALCON 900 airplanes....More

Advertisement

Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

​​For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Jim Ziegler has been named vice chairman of Greenwich AeroGroup. Ralph Kunz will assume the newly created position of chief operating officer....More

Calendar

Sep 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Oct. 3-5—MRO Europe, ExCel London, London, U.K. For more information go to www.aviationweek.com/events...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×