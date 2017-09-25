The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 25, 2017

Bombardier Business Aircraft has recently opened parts depots in Miami and Tianjin, China, to expand parts availability around the world for its growing fleet of Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft, it said....More
Avic’s Changhe and Harbin helicopter companies signed deals for a total of 26 rotorcraft at the recent China Helicopter Exposition, including a breakthrough into the international police aviation market....More
More than 40,000 U.S. general aviation aircraft have been equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipment to meet the Jan. 1, 2020, mandate by the FAA, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association says....More
Ruohang Group’s Lhasa Xueying General Aviation signed a contract at the China Helicopter Exposition with Reignwood Aviation for two Bell 505 JetRanger X and a purchase agreement option for 10 more....More