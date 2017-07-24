Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, July 24, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 29

OEMs/Suppliers

Jul 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Aviation Turboprop Deliveries Fall In 2Q  

Textron Aviation revenue decreased $25 million during the second quarter of 2017, with a decline in demand for Caravan and King Air turboprops and lower volumes on Beechcraft T-6 military trainers....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Bombardier Global 7000 Program Hits Milestone  

Bombardier Business Aircraft’s Global 7000 flight test program has accumulated more than 500 hr. of flight time with three test aircraft flying....More
Jul 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gulfstream G550 Makes Milestone Delivery  

The G550 model was rolled out in 2001 as the SP (Special Performance) version of the Gulfstream GV and received FAA certification in 2003. The aircraft has a maximum range of 6,750 nm and a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.885. It can seat up to 19 passengers and sleeps up to eight....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jul 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Report Shows Signs Of Used BizJet Pricing Stability  

The used business jet market in 2017 offers “great deals” for buyers wanting to purchase business jets or turboprop aircraft....More

Intelligence

Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Robert Sumwalt Nominated 14th Chair Of NTSB  

Robert Sumwalt, acting chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, has been nominated for a two-year term as the board’s 14th chairman....More

Programs

Jul 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Czech Commuter Turboprop Will Enter Production In 2018  

Aircraft Industries’s (LET) next-generation L-410 high-wing twin turboprop will enter production in 2018, company officials confirm....More
Boom XB-1.
Jul 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Boom Says FAA Could Set Supersonic Standards  

Supersonic-airliner startup Boom Technologies believes sufficient research has already been conducted for the FAA to set a standard....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

B-29 ‘Doc’ To Receive Permanent Home  

The restored B-29 Superfortress, known as Doc, will have a permanent home at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport in a $6.5 million project that includes a 32,000-sq.-ft. interactive hangar and learning center....More

Services

Jul 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Delivers First Fully Upgraded Hawker 400XPR  

Textron Aviation has delivered its first fully configured Hawker 400XPR from its Wichita Service Center to a company based in Seattle....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Inmarsat Launches Satellite Service For UAVs  

Inmarsat has launched a satellite communications service for unmanned aircraft, using a small terminal developed by Cobham Satcom....More

Associations

Jul 5, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gay Pilots Association Expands With Canadian Chapter  

With the recent opening of a Canadian chapter, the National Gay Pilots Association is boosting its membership....More

MRO

Jul 10, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Veritas Negotiating To Buy Vector Aerospace  

Airbus and Veritas Capital Fund Management, the owners of StandardAero, have started negotiating a possible sale of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) firm Vector Aerospace....More

Sounding Board

Jul 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Sounding Board: Five Minutes With Alan Klapmeier, CEO Of One Aviation  

Alan Klapmeier, CEO of One Aviation, is low-key on the company’s newest project, the Eclipse 700, the next generation of the Eclipse 550 known as “Project Canada.”...More

Airports

Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

New Tools Thwart GPS Interference  

Airports now have the tools to proactively determine if jamming is taking place on their property....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Corporate Eagle Adds Falcon 2000EX To Fleet  

Corporate Eagle has purchased a Falcon 2000EX to add to its fractional fleet....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Yingling Aviation’s Ascend 172 Receives Upgrades  

Yingling Aviation’s remanufactured Cessna 172, called the Ascend 172, now features the new Garmin GFC 500 autopilot and other upgrades....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AirSprint Receives Fourth Legacy 450 Business Jet  

Embraer Executive Jets has delivered the fourth Legacy 450 mid-light business jet to Canadian fractional ownership company AirSprint, based in Calgary, Alberta....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Mooney Offers SiriusXM To Buyers  

Mooney International Corp. will provide a one-year subscription to SiriusXM’s satellite-delivered top-tier aviation weather and information services plus audio entertainment with the purchase of a new Mooney aircraft....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Tecnam Delivers Second P2006T To NASA X-57 Program  

Tecnam has delivered a second P2006T fuselage for NASA’s X-57 electric-powered propulsion program to speed up the evaluating process and survey potential of Leading Edge Asynchronous Technology....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Dynamic International Airways Launches Temporary Charter Flights To Nanchang, China  

Dynamic International Airways has introduced new twice-weekly air service at Ontario International Airport....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Nomad Aviation Adds Citation, Falcon Aircraft To Fleet  

Nomad Aviation, based in Zurich, Switzerland, has added three aircraft to its CAMO (Continued Airworthiness Management Organization) services portfolio....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

True Blue Power Earns FAA Nod For TB17 Lithium-Ion Battery For R66 Aircraft  

True Blue Power has received the FAA’s type certification for its TB17 17-amp hr. lithium-ion, engine-start battery for Robinson R66 helicopters....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Trig Avionics Adds TY96A, TY97A Radios To Product Line  

Trig Avionics has announced additions to its product line, including the TY96A and TY97A slimline channel VHF radios....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Hartzell Propeller Adds Second Chinese Service Center  

Hartzell Propeller has appointed the Aircraft Repair and Overhaul Plant of Civil Aviation Flight University of China (CAFUC) as a Hartzell service and support center in the People’s Republic of China....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ForeFlight Introduces Hand-Held ADS-B Receiver  

ForeFlight has introduced Scout, a portable, dual-band ADS-B receiver that delivers inflight weather and traffic information to the ForeFlight Mobile app....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Magellan Jets Offers Upgrades To New Hawker 800XP Members  

Magellan Jets is offering complimentary aircraft upgrades with new Hawker 800XP memberships, the company said....More

Airworthiness Directives

Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Bombardier, Inc., Model BD-100-1A10 Challenger 300 airplanes....More

Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000...More

Appointments

Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Ryann Richardson has joined Victor at the jet charter company’s Manhattan, New York, headquarters and will serve as vice president of marketing in North America....More

Calendar

Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Aug. 15-17—LABACE, Congonhas Airport, São Paulo, Brazil, https://10times.com/labace-saopaulo...More
