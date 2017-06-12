Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > The Weekly Of Business Aviation > Magazine Issues > The Weekly of Business Aviation, June 12, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, June 12, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 23

Intelligence

Jun 8, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Aviation Delivers 2,000th CJ  

Textron Aircraft has delivered the 2,000th Cessna Citation CJ light jet, a Citation CJ3+....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jun 5, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Brokers/Dealers Remain Optimistic In BizJet Market  

The latest UBS Business Jet Market Index fell 4% overall from the previous quarterly survey of brokers and dealers of new and used aircraft....More
Jun 8, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Flight Activity In May Posts 6.5% Gain  

Business flight activity in May rose 6.5% overall, with increases in all operational and aircraft categories....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

May 2017 Business Aircraft Activity In North America and the Caribbean  

View the May 2017 Business Aircraft Activity In North America and the Caribbean chart in PDF format....More

Programs

Jun 5, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

One Aviation Picks Williams Engines For Eclipse 700  

One Aviation has selected the Williams International FJ33-5A-12 turbofan as the engine for its new Eclipse 700 light jet known as “Project Canada,” the company said....More
Jun 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Turbo Skyhawk JT-A Earns FAA And EASA Approvals  

The aircraft is a factory option that includes an integrated powerplant, and propeller and cockpit upgrade package, and includes Garmin G1000 NXi avionics....More
Jun 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

HondaJet Earns Transport Canada Approval  

Honda Aircraft has received type certification for its HA-420 HondaJet from Transport Canada, clearing the way for deliveries of aircraft to Canadian customers....More

Charters / Brokers

Jun 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Flexjet Hiring Pilots To Match Growth  

Flexjet has gone on a pilot hiring spree as new business swells....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jun 5, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Trump: 'One Great Company' To Handle U.S. ATC  

U.S. President Donald Trump promised June 5 that his administration’s proposal to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system would benefit because just one contractor will be awarded the responsibility to run and modernize the system....More
Jun 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

House Democrats Counter With Their Own ATC Bill  

House Transportation Committee Ranking Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio (Ore.) believes the bill has a better chance of becoming law than Trump's proposal to spin air traffic control duties out to a private, non-profit organization....More

Services/FBOs

Jun 5, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

CEO Who Led Landmark, Signature Roll-Up Leaving  

Global aviation support and aftermarket-services giant BBA Aviation on June 5 announced the imminent departure of Simon Pryce as chief executive....More

Operations

Jun 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Middle East Countries Close Airspace To Qatar  

A diplomatic spat over Qatar’s alleged involvement in funding Islamic militants has resulted in Bahrain, Egypt, Maldives, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cutting diplomatic ties to Doha....More

Correction

Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Correction  

A story in the June 5 issue of The Weekly of Business Aviation misidentified Rockwell Collins’ new Head-up Guidance System....More

Suppliers

Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Delabriere To Replace Zarrouati At Zodiac Helm  

Olivier Zarrouati will leave his position at Zodiac Aerospace after serving as its CEO for the past 10 years....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

PrivateJetCardComparisons.com Launches Business  

PrivateJetCardComparisons.com is a new service launched so consumers may compare more than 80 private jet card programs before they buy....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Kodiak To Complete Nationwide Tour In June  

A Kodiak on Aerocet 6650 floats will complete a nationwide tour in June, visiting seven areas of the U.S. and Canada....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Garmin Earns STC For G5 Electronic Flight Instrument  

Garmin has received the FAA’s Supplemental Type Certificate for the G5 electronic flight instrument....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ExcelAire Adds G450 To Charter Fleet  

ExcelAire, based in Ronkonkoma, New York, has added a G450 long-range business jet to its charter fleet....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Innovative Solutions & Supports Earns Approval For Autothrottle  

Innovative Solutions & Support has received the FAA’s Supplemental Type Certification for its non-FADEC turboprop autothrottle for retrofit in the Pilatus PC-12....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

VolDirect Adds Second TBM 850  

VolDirect has added a second TBM 850 to its fleet and has opened a new base at Lyon-Bron Airport in France....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Aviation Partners With International Jet Management  

Jet Aviation has signed a preferred fixed base operation service agreement with International Jet Management....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Linx Adds Services To Client Benefits Program  

Jet Linx Aviation has added Key Concierge and Swift Passport & Visa Services as partners in its client benefits program called Elevated Lifestyle....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Wichita’s Exploration Place To Open $2.5 Million Aviation Exhibit  

Exploration Place, a Wichita-based children’s museum and science center, will open a new $2.5 million interactive aviation exhibit called “Design, Build, Fly” in December....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Aviation Delivers Completed ACJ330, ACJ319  

Jet Aviation has redelivered a ACJ330 and ACJ319 to its customer in the Middle East after extensive renovations....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Remos Adds Dealer In Lithuania  

Remos Aircraft, based in Pasewalk, Germany, has selected a dealer in Lithuania as it expands its global sales and service network....More

Airworthiness Directives

Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for NavWorx, Inc. (NavWorx), Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Universal Access Transceiver Units (unit)....More

Advertisement

Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Raegen Siegfried has been named vice president of HushWorks at Nordam. Since 2015, he has served as program director....More

Calendar

Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

June 19-25—52nd International Paris Air Show, Le Bourget, Paris, http://www.aia-aerospace.org/event/paris-air-show-2017/...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×