The Weekly of Business Aviation, June 12, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump promised June 5 that his administration’s proposal to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system would benefit because just one contractor will be awarded the responsibility to run and modernize the system....More
House Transportation Committee Ranking Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio (Ore.) believes the bill has a better chance of becoming law than Trump's proposal to spin air traffic control duties out to a private, non-profit organization....More
A diplomatic spat over Qatar’s alleged involvement in funding Islamic militants has resulted in Bahrain, Egypt, Maldives, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cutting diplomatic ties to Doha....More