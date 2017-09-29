Ripe for Restriction One day after the head of aeronautics at Lockheed Martin declared “the United States is on the verge of a hypersonics revolution,” the nonpartisan Rand Corp. called on China, Russia and the U.S. to reach an agreement that could stop the spread of weapons that travel at speeds of Mach 5 and beyond. All three countries are working with other nations on hypersonic weapons technologies. Russia is helping India and France. China is assisting Pakistan. The ...