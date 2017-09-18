LeoLabs Tracks LEO Debris To Keep Planet’s Doves Safe With the world’s largest fleet of Earth-imaging satellites, Planet is working with commercial orbital debris-tracking provider LeoLabs to protect its spacecraft from collisions and help keep low Earth orbit (LEO) navigable. Collisions in orbit are prevented through the use of conjunction data messages (CDM) issued by U.S. Strategic Command’s Joint Space Operations Center (JSpOC) at Vandenberg AFB in ...