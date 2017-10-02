Range Extender for Sky and Road All-electric light aircraft offer low operating costs with low noise and zero emissions in flight, but are limited by batteries to an hour or less of flight time. To increase their endurance, the UK’s University of Nottingham (UoN) is developing a range-extender concept—with a difference. RExLite is a self-contained 40-kW electrical generation powerplant in a pod that can be fitted to an electric light sport aircraft to provide 1-3 hr. extra ...