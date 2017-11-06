Aurora Demos Autonomous Helicopter Logistics Development of a system designed to convert any helicopter to autonomous operation for unmanned resupply or medevac missions is entering the final stages of demonstration. Aurora Flight Sciences has received FAA certification of an optionally piloted Bell UH-1H Huey, enabling it to complete testing of its Tactical Autonomous Aerial Logistics System (TALOS) under the Office of Naval Research’s Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System (AACUS) ...
