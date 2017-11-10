At some point, the digitalization of manufacturing must connect to the worker on the shop floor. Monitors and tablets are common sights from machine shops to assembly lines, but alone they do not make the hands-on human part of the digital thread. Augmented reality (AR) can. Vienna, Virginia-based Upskill is a startup developing software for industrial use of wearable AR. Two of its largest customers are Boeing and General Electric. They are also investors, Boeing HorizonX and GE Ventures ...