Four years ago, I had an epiphany at the 2013 Paris Air Show that additive manufacturing (AM) would disrupt the aerospace industry (AW&ST July 29, 2013, p. 10). At this year’s show at Le Bourget, it was clear that AM developments are already doing so. General Electric, a leader in the field, last year purchased key European metal AM equipment suppliers Arcam and Concept Laser and this year stood up GE Additive, a new business focused on third-party equipment and services that it ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: Paris 2017 And The Future Of Additive Manufacturing" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.