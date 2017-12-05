A fire in February 2015 that destroyed Dowty Propellers’ blade production line could have ended propeller manufacturing in the UK. Instead, the company is building a new production facility and investing in a £20 million ($27 million) technology-development program aimed at keeping the UK at the forefront of propeller design and manufacturing. Dowty Propellers, owned since 2007 by GE Aviation, traces its history back 80 years to the Rotol Airscrews company formed in 1937 by ...