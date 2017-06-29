BNSF Railway continues to push the boundaries of unmanned aircraft operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) as it works with the FAA on a Pathfinder program that is helping shape regulations for expanded use of commercial drones. With more than 22,000 mi. of railroad across North America, the company is extending its use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to inspect track and other infrastructure. Most recently, BNSF has dispensed with visual observers, previously required to keep the ...