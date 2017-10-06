Airbus is beginning flight trials of a new sensor that could pave the way for fully autonomous landings on oil rigs and helidecks. Project Eagle—Eye for Augmented Guidance for Landing Extension—has already been through extensive ground testing and is due to soon take flight on one of the company’s H225 demonstration aircraft. The technology, which combines high-definition cameras, image processing and the company’s experience in four-axis autopilots, could assist ...