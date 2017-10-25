Mohammed al-Ahbabi, director general of the three-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) Space Agency, had some advice for Australia after this year’s International Astronautical Congress (IAC) host announced it would establish a national space agency. “It is important to focus on the future rather than going back to classic-era space programs,” he said. “And have a niche . . . because competition is very hard in space.” The UAE practices what it preaches. With ...