After months of fence-sitting by the Trump administration, U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine, an Oklahoma Republican, was tapped to become the next administrator of NASA. Now he must convince colleagues in the U.S. Senate, who need to confirm the nomination, of his ability to serve. Early skeptics include Florida Democrat Bill Nelson who told Politico, “The head of NASA ought to be a space professional, not a politician,” although he stopped short of saying whether he would oppose the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Trumpâ€™s Nominee To Lead NASA Wins Nod From Old, New Space" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.