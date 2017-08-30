NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC), closed to all but essential personnel since Aug. 27 by sustained heavy rain from major hurricane-turned-tropical-storm Harvey, is preparing to reopen Sept. 5, a day after the Labor Day federal holiday. Meanwhile, Harvey moved ashore before sunrise Aug. 30 close to the Texas/Louisiana border (between Port Arthur, Texas, and Cameron, Louisiana) as a tropical storm after drenching metropolitan Houston, including 43 in. of rain at JSC—home to ...