They call for more flexible broadband spectrum regulation and streamlining the licensing of commercial space launches. But companies testifying before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee say they still need federal government help policing debris in low Earth orbit, which counts about 1,000 operational satellites as well as a growing debris hazard estimated at more than 500,000 fragments large enough to be tracked—all traveling at 17,500 mph. SpaceX, OneWeb, ...