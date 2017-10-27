They call for more flexible broadband spectrum regulation and streamlining the licensing of commercial space launches. But companies testifying before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee say they still need federal government help policing debris in low Earth orbit, which counts about 1,000 operational satellites as well as a growing debris hazard estimated at more than 500,000 fragments large enough to be tracked—all traveling at 17,500 mph. SpaceX, OneWeb, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Space Companies Seek Relief from Rules, Help With Debris" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.