The jury is still out on which business model and network architecture could thrive in the satellite telecommunications market in the near future, as industry stakeholders express divergent views on where, precisely, the expected surge in demand will come from—and how it will be met. Two simultaneous trends have pushed bandwidth prices down, according to Euroconsult CEO Pacome Revillon, who was speaking at the World Satellite Business Week (WSBW) here on Sept. 11. First, a wave ...