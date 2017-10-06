From putting boots back on the Moon, to getting a jump-start on changing regulations and recommendations for bolstering security in space, the newly revived National Space Council has an ambitious agenda. After its more than two decades of inactivity, Vice President Mike Pence revived the council to great fanfare at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Oct. 5, bringing together Cabinet-level officials with the heads of aerospace and defense companies and members of the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Returning Astronauts To The Moon And More" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.