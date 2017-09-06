China’s program to develop a superheavy launcher, the Long March 9 Moon rocket, is at the research phase, with an expectation of making a first flight around 2030. The first manned mission to the Moon would be launched in 2031-36, the country’s manned space office suggested last year. There is no hint on when full-scale development of Long March 9 will begin. Indeed, the Chinese government emphasizes that the time of the first flight will depend on progress in ...
