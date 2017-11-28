Boosted by a series of successful Vega launches and buoyed by gradual funding from the European Space Agency (ESA), Avio is confidently studying no less than four upgraded versions and derivatives of its light launcher. The Colleferro, Italy-based company is simultaneously moving to full Europeanization of components, as required by ESA. Over the last few years, the good news has continued for Avio. Vega, designed to send small satellites (up to 1,500 kg/3,300 lb.) into low Earth orbit ...