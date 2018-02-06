Hong Kong-based aviation consultancy Asian Sky Group foresees that there could be some price volatility for pre-owned Bombardier 6000 aircraft.

Jeff Lowe, managing director of Asian Sky Group, says the collapse late last year of Singapore business jet charter operator Zetta Jet is one factor and that the other is the entry into service, in this year’s second half, of the Bombardier 7000.

“It will be interesting to see what’s going to happen for Bombardier, which will be rolling out 7000s and taking in 6000s on trade as well. I think we stand to see a very volatile Global 6000 [pre-owned] market through the year, potentially.”

He says the financial collapse of Zetta Jet, which went bankrupt late last year, could also further add to the volatility. Zetta Jet operated seven 6000s, with more on order, that will now need to be remarketed.

“I don’t think we’ve heard the last of that [the Zetta Jet saga],” says Lowe, adding that it has already had a ripple effect through the industry and may continue to do so. “A big question in the industry is what does it [the collapse of Zetta Jet] mean for Global 6000 values, because there [are] going to be a lot of airplanes coming out on the market now,” he adds.