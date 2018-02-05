The F-35B is due to appear at the show, replacing the mockup that had become a fixture over the last several years.

The U.S. State Department has sent its senior diplomat in charge of foreign military sales to the Singapore Airshow as part of President Donald Trump’s push to get more U.S. allies and partners to buy U.S. arms.

For the first time in years, the assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, Ambassador Tina Kaidanow, will attend Asia’s biggest air show Feb. 6-11, according to a U.S. State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues regarding foreign military sales. The move is aimed at strengthening U.S. security relationships with allies and partners in the region and boosting sales for U.S. arms manufacturers as part of Trump’s “Buy America” push, the official said.

“We are participating at a higher level than we did previously,” the official told reporters Feb. 2 at the State Department. “Part of that is again trying to send this message to our partners that one, we are committed to your security, and two, we are committed to U.S. industry.”

U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency Director Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper, along with several top-level officials from the Commerce Department and Defense Department, will also attend the show, the official said.

The State Department’s stepped-up presence at the Singapore Airshow this year is also significant in light of recent aggression by China and North Korea in the region. Pyongyang’s refusal to end its nuclear weapons development program, in particular, has prompted interest from many U.S. allies in strengthening their ballistic missile defense and maritime security capabilities, the official said.

Top U.S. officials likely see an opportunity to promote products such as Raytheon’s Patriot air-and-missile defense system and Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter, which will make its debut appearance at the Singapore Airshow this year. The U.S. Marine Corps’ short takeoff-vertical landing F-35B variant will be on display at the exhibition.

The U.S. could see agreements with Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, a partner on Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program, coming out of the show, the official added.

The official also highlighted the growing security relationship with Vietnam following the 2016 lifting of a lethal weapons ban. The U.S. recently transferred a Coast Guard National Security Cutter to the Vietnamese as well as several Boeing Insitu ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicles for maritime surveillance.

“We are encouraging them to look beyond the U.S. grant assistance but also diversifying away from some of their typical suppliers . . . like the Russians,” the official said. “That would one, give them more capability but, two, help strengthen our partnership.”

Increased U.S. presence at the Singapore Airshow is just one part of the broader, global “Buy America” push, the official said. Perhaps most telling, Trump himself is personally “very engaged and interested in defense trade,” the official said.

The State Department expects to see “very good numbers” for arms sales in 2018, the official added.

During the show, officials plan to emphasize that buying a U.S. product means getting “the total package approach,” meaning training, support and stronger security relations in addition to equipment.

“You are not just getting a piece of gear off the shelf. You are getting a training and sustainment relationship with the U.S. military. You are increasing your interoperability with U.S. forces. You are getting a package that nobody else offers,” the official said.