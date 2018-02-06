After two years of development and testing, the Sikorsky’s weaponized Black Hawk is now ready for prime time

Sikorsky has now finished qualifying the weapons system for its S-70M/S-70i-based armed Black Hawk, and the first kits have now been shipped to an undisclosed customer.

Speaking ahead of the Singapore Airshow on Feb. 5, executives of the Lockheed Martin-owned helicopter maker says the armed Black Hawk achieved qualification in November is now ready for operational use. They say the medium attack platform has strong potential here in Asia and elsewhere around the world. It is particularly suitable for nations that don’t require or can’t afford a dedicated heavy gunship, such as the Boeing AH-64E Apache.

Sikorsky has orders for 24 armed Black Hawk retrofit kits for an existing M-model Black Hawk operator that the company won’t name. The customer seems to be a prominent buyer of U.S. military hardware in the Middle East region.

Over the past two years, Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky has been putting the bolt-on weapons system through its paces at the U.S. government’s Yuma, Arizona, and Dahlgren, Virginia, proving grounds.

Joe Palumbo, director of international military programs for Lockheed’s global military systems and services group, says that with four weapons stations, the armed Black Hawk can carry the same load of weapons as an Apache. But unlike with the Apache, the weapons stations can also be removed in under 3 hr. for normal troop transport and assault missions, if needed, with space for 10 troops and two window gunners.

A Black Hawk outfitted with this weapons kit has accommodations for up to 16 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, turning it into a serious tank killer. The four stations are also qualified to carry fixed-forward-firing 50-mm and 7.62-mm machine guns and 2.75-in. (70-mm) Hydra rockets for attack, armed escort, fire suppression and other roles.

The Hellfire missiles are qualified up to a range of 4.3 mi. (7 km) and the Hydra rockets have been tested out to 3.1 mi. The wing pylons can carry seven- or nine-shot rocket pods.

Palumbo says that by pairing the weapons system with the 70i airframe (a stripped-back M-model with restricted hardware and software removed), there are fewer export hurdles, and the aircraft can quickly switch between roles as needed. When armed to the teeth, it is essentially an export-compliant version of the U.S. Special Forces MH-60 “Direct Action Penetrator.”

Palumbo and Christophe Nurit, Lockheed Martin Global’s vice president of Asia-Pacific sales and marketing, said during the Feb. 5 briefing that the extreme accuracy of the weapons kit allows pilots to put bullets and munitions precisely on target easily and with relatively little prior training.

In terms of potential new features, the weapon wings on each side of the aircraft are qualified to carry fuel or weapons, but not at the same time. This was not a requirement of the current customer but could be achieved relatively simply.

The Black Hawk could also be qualified to carry semiactive laser-guided rockets, such as the BAE Systems Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, which is already qualified on the Apache.

The S-70i has an international supply case, with the fuselage coming from PZL Mielec in Poland and the cabin built by the Czech Republic’s Aero Vodochody. It is powered by two standard General Electric T700-701D turboshaft engines.

Palumbo says the armed Black Hawk is a solid alternative to a heavy attack platform, but says it is not necessarily competing directly with the Apache. While this is true, Nurit does think the weaponized S-70i could steal away some of the Apache’s market share.